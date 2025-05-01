Based on the tree below, which of the organisms listed is most closely related to the tinamou?
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Classifying The Diversity of Life
- Multiple Choice7views
- Multiple Choice
Which group represents a clade according to the tree below?4views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the tree below, which tree shows the same evolutionary relationships?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which node represents the most recent common ancestor of the rhea and the kiwi?4views
- Multiple Choice
In a tree that shows the amount of evolution, what does a shorter branch length indicate?4views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the tree below, which of the birds listed is most distantly related to the tinamou?5views
- Multiple Choice
From the phylogenetic tree below, what can you infer from the branch lengths for the organisms Pakicetus, Rodhocetus, and Dorudon?5views
- Multiple Choice
According to the phylogenetic tree below, which statement is correct?5views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the tree below, which tree shows the same evolutionary relationships?4views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the tree below, which statement is true?
i. Snow leopards and tigers are sister taxa.
ii. Lions, leopards, and jaguars represent a clade.
iii. The node leading to lions, jaguars, and leopards is a polytomy.6views
- Multiple Choice
Which tree below shows the same evolutionary relationships?7views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the tree below, which tree shows the same evolutionary relationships?3views