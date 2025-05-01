Which tree below shows the same evolutionary relationships?
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According to the phylogenetic tree below, which statement is correct?
The rhea is most closely related to the tinamou.
The rhea is equally related to both the cassowary and the kiwi.
The ostrich and the rhea are most closely related to each other.
The kiwi is more closely related to the rhea than it is to the cassowary.
In a tree that shows the amount of evolution, what does a shorter branch length indicate?
From the phylogenetic tree below, what can you infer from the branch lengths for the organisms Pakicetus, Rodhocetus, and Dorudon?
Based on the tree below, which of the organisms listed is most closely related to the tinamou?
Based on the tree below, which of the birds listed is most distantly related to the tinamou?
Based on the tree below, which statement is true?
i. Snow leopards and tigers are sister taxa.
ii. Lions, leopards, and jaguars represent a clade.
iii. The node leading to lions, jaguars, and leopards is a polytomy.
Which node represents the most recent common ancestor of the rhea and the kiwi?