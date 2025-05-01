Based on the tree below, which statement is true?
i. Snow leopards and tigers are sister taxa.
ii. Lions, leopards, and jaguars represent a clade.
iii. The node leading to lions, jaguars, and leopards is a polytomy.
Based on the tree below, which statement is true?
i. Snow leopards and tigers are sister taxa.
ii. Lions, leopards, and jaguars represent a clade.
iii. The node leading to lions, jaguars, and leopards is a polytomy.
Which node represents the most recent common ancestor of the rhea and the kiwi?
In a tree that shows the amount of evolution, what does a shorter branch length indicate?