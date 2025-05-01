True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation is how long it takes for populations to split into separate species.
Allopatric speciation with behavioral isolation.
Allopatric speciation with habitual isolation.
Sympatric speciation with behavioral isolation.
Sympatric speciation with habitual isolation.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation is how long it takes for populations to split into separate species.
Which of the following would be most likely to lead to speciation by vicariance?
The organisms of the Galapagos islands have become famous for people studying their processes of speciation. Which statement best describes how speciation most likely occurs on islands like the Galapagos?
Strong disruptive selection doesn’t always create new species. What other requirement must be met for speciation to occur?
Polyploidy creates individuals or gametes with novel numbers of chromosomes. To mate, these individuals must mate with other organisms that are also polyploid. Would this lead to polyploidy being more common in animals or plants, and why?
Which of the following statements are true regarding recontact in hybrid zones?
I. Stable hybrid zones result in the two species fusing into one.
II. Reinforcement strengthens prezygotic barriers, limiting the creation of hybrids.
III.Hybrid zones are created when species are found in sympatry and lack pre- or postzygotic reproductive barriers.