Strong disruptive selection doesn’t always create new species. What other requirement must be met for speciation to occur?
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
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Which of the following statements are true regarding recontact in hybrid zones?
I. Stable hybrid zones result in the two species fusing into one.
II. Reinforcement strengthens prezygotic barriers, limiting the creation of hybrids.
III.Hybrid zones are created when species are found in sympatry and lack pre- or postzygotic reproductive barriers.
I & II only.
I & III only.
II & III only.
I, II, & III.
Within the Northeast Pacific, two types of killer whales (Orcinus orca) are found. Resident killer whales feed mostly on salmon, while the transient population feeds mostly on marine mammals. While these populations spend a lot of time in the same waters, they do not interbreed, likely because they use different systems of calls to communicate. Some scientists believe that these two populations of orca are undergoing speciation. What type of speciation is occurring, and what type of reproductive barrier do you suspect is reinforcing the speciation?
Polyploidy creates individuals or gametes with novel numbers of chromosomes. To mate, these individuals must mate with other organisms that are also polyploid. Would this lead to polyploidy being more common in animals or plants, and why?
Regular hybridization, resulting in hybrid organisms with low fitness, could lead to natural selection favoring what outcome?
When considering the evolution of the eye, of the following features, which was likely the first to evolve?