Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?
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Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotes have DNA that floats freely in the cytoplasm.
Prokaryotes are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells.
Prokaryotes do not have ribosomes like eukaryotic cells.
a and b.
a, b, and c.
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics:(1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
Many species of Archaea are known to thrive in environments in which most living things would not survive. We call these Archaea…