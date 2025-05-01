The total range of resources that an organism can use & the conditions it can tolerate is its _____ niche, while the actual range of resources it uses & conditions it lives in is its _____ niche.
20. Communities and Ecosystems
Community Ecology
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
What could an ecologist do to find out if a species is occupying its fundamental or its realized niche?4views
- Multiple Choice
Certain strains of E. coli bacteria can live in human intestines, where it relies on intestinal contents for nutrition. This bacterium also produces vitamin K, which humans use to produce blood clotting factors. In this case, the relationship between humans and E. coli is:5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios is an example of direct, asymmetric competition?5views
- Multiple Choice
You observe an interaction between two species. Removal of species A has a negative impact on species B. Removal of species B has a positive impact on species A. Which of the following is the most likely relationship between the two organisms?4views
- Multiple Choice
Bats have evolved to use echolocation (emitting high-frequency sounds & listening to the returning echoes) to catch their prey. Some species of moth can perceive the high-pitched echolocation noise emitted by bats, helping them avoid becoming easy prey. This case is an example of _____.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?4views
- Multiple Choice
Some stick insects can change color to blend in with their surroundings. This is an example of:4views
- Multiple Choice
There are over 175 species of poison dart frogs, all with bright coloration that warns potential predators to stay away. It's not just an act, though; poison dart frogs are extremely toxic and most animals that attempt to eat one will end up paralyzed or dead. Which 2 defense mechanisms do poison dart frogs exhibit from the options below?4views
- Multiple Choice
In which scenario is competitive exclusion most likely to occur?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is always true regarding competition between organisms?5views
- Multiple Choice
Two barnacle species, Chthalamus stellatus & Balanus balanoides, can be found in communities on rocks along the coast. C. stellatus live higher up on the rocks than B. balanoides, who live closer to the surface of the water. In an experiment, all the B. balanoides are removed from the rock and over time the C. stellatus colonized the entire surface of the rock, including the area where only B. balanoides previously lived. In another area, all the C. stellatus were removed but the habitat of B. balanoides did not change. What does this suggest about the relationship between the two species?3views
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following scenarios is character displacement most likely to occur?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not an example of exploitation?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is unique to intraspecific interaction?4views