Certain strains of E. coli bacteria can live in human intestines, where it relies on intestinal contents for nutrition. This bacterium also produces vitamin K, which humans use to produce blood clotting factors. In this case, the relationship between humans and E. coli is:
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
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- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
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- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Which of the following scenarios is an example of direct, asymmetric competition?
Cheetahs struggling to get enough food because a pride of lions are eating all the zebra in the territory.
Two gorillas fighting for dominance, but both ending up injured and neither emerging as a clear winner.
Sea turtles & crabs both eat algae in a coral reef, leaving less food available for both species.
A plant secretes poison into the soil, inhibiting the growth of other plants in the same area.
You observe an interaction between two species. Removal of species A has a negative impact on species B. Removal of species B has a positive impact on species A. Which of the following is the most likely relationship between the two organisms?
The total range of resources that an organism can use & the conditions it can tolerate is its _____ niche, while the actual range of resources it uses & conditions it lives in is its _____ niche.