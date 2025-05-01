What could an ecologist do to find out if a species is occupying its fundamental or its realized niche?
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
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- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
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- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Some stick insects can change color to blend in with their surroundings. This is an example of:
Cryptic coloration.
Batesian mimicry.
Müllerian mimicry.
Aposematic coloration.
Two barnacle species, Chthalamus stellatus & Balanus balanoides, can be found in communities on rocks along the coast. C. stellatus live higher up on the rocks than B. balanoides, who live closer to the surface of the water. In an experiment, all the B. balanoides are removed from the rock and over time the C. stellatus colonized the entire surface of the rock, including the area where only B. balanoides previously lived. In another area, all the C. stellatus were removed but the habitat of B. balanoides did not change. What does this suggest about the relationship between the two species?
In which of the following scenarios is character displacement most likely to occur?
Bats have evolved to use echolocation (emitting high-frequency sounds & listening to the returning echoes) to catch their prey. Some species of moth can perceive the high-pitched echolocation noise emitted by bats, helping them avoid becoming easy prey. This case is an example of _____.
There are over 175 species of poison dart frogs, all with bright coloration that warns potential predators to stay away. It's not just an act, though; poison dart frogs are extremely toxic and most animals that attempt to eat one will end up paralyzed or dead. Which 2 defense mechanisms do poison dart frogs exhibit from the options below?
Certain strains of E. coli bacteria can live in human intestines, where it relies on intestinal contents for nutrition. This bacterium also produces vitamin K, which humans use to produce blood clotting factors. In this case, the relationship between humans and E. coli is: