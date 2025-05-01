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Multiple Choice
Prisca’s Printing Co. needs to take specialty glitter ink out of their inventory to use on their next job order. When they take the glitter ink out of their inventory, which document would they use to track the cost of glitter ink to job the glitter ink is being used for?
A
Bill of Materials.
B
Materials Requisition Form.
C
Raw Materials Record.
D
General Journal.
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