Measuring Cost Behavior focuses on how costs change with activity level and how to classify them as fixed cost, variable cost, or mixed cost. A fixed cost stays flat as output changes, a variable cost rises with activity and is zero at zero activity, and a mixed cost includes both a fixed component and a variable component, so it has a nonzero intercept. When cost behavior is not obvious, managers use cost behavior analysis to identify the pattern and separate mixed costs into their fixed and variable parts.

Common methods move from simple judgment to more analytical tools: account analysis, scatter plot, the high-low method, and regression analysis. A scatter plot helps visualize whether cost and quantity are related, but it may not determine the exact equation, especially when data is widely spread. The high-low method estimates variable cost per unit using the highest and lowest activity points with \(b=\frac{\Delta \text{cost}}{\Delta \text{activity}}\)

Regression analysis estimates the best-fitting cost equation, often written as \(Y=bX+a\) , and generally provides a more accurate result because it uses all data points. Its fit is evaluated with R², where values closer to 1 indicate a stronger relationship and a better-fitting equation.