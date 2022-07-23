Earnings per share (EPS) is a crucial financial metric that appears on the income statement, typically at the bottom under net income. It represents the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock, making it a key indicator of profitability for investors. The formula for calculating EPS is:

\[ \text{EPS} = \frac{\text{Net Income} - \text{Preferred Dividends}}{\text{Average Number of Shares Outstanding}} \]

In this formula, net income refers to the total profit of the company after all expenses have been deducted, while preferred dividends are payments made to preferred stockholders, which are subtracted from net income to determine the earnings available to common stockholders. The denominator, the average number of shares outstanding, is calculated as the sum of the beginning and ending number of shares divided by two:

\[ \text{Average Shares} = \frac{\text{Beginning Shares} + \text{Ending Shares}}{2} \]

If only one figure for shares is provided, that number is used directly as the denominator. EPS is significant because it indicates how much income is earned for each share, allowing investors to assess the company's profitability over time. A higher EPS is generally preferred, as it suggests greater earnings potential for shareholders.

It's important to distinguish between basic EPS and diluted EPS. Basic EPS focuses solely on the shares currently outstanding, while diluted EPS accounts for potential shares that could be created through mechanisms like convertible debt or employee stock options. Although diluted EPS provides a broader view of potential earnings per share, the focus in this context is primarily on basic EPS, which is sufficient for introductory analysis.

Understanding and calculating basic EPS is essential for evaluating a company's financial health and making informed investment decisions. As you practice calculating EPS, remember to apply the formulas correctly and interpret the results in the context of the company's performance over time.