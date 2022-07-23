In financial reporting, two significant non-recurring items that can appear on an income statement are discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Discontinued operations refer to a situation where a company decides to exit a major component of its business. This does not mean the company is shutting down entirely; rather, it is discontinuing a specific segment. For instance, a computer company that sells both computers and service repair contracts might choose to stop offering service contracts due to low profitability. In such cases, the income statement will reflect these discontinued operations separately from ongoing business activities.

When presenting discontinued operations, they are shown at the bottom of the income statement as a single line item, typically labeled "Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax." This presentation highlights that these operations are non-recurring and not expected to appear in future income statements. The details regarding the discontinued operations, such as specific revenues and expenses, are usually provided in the footnotes of the financial statements.

Additionally, on the balance sheet, assets and liabilities related to discontinued operations are also presented separately. This ensures clarity and allows stakeholders to understand the financial implications of the discontinued segment without mixing it with the company's ongoing operations.

Overall, recognizing discontinued operations is crucial for accurately assessing a company's financial health, as it provides insight into which parts of the business are being phased out and how that impacts overall profitability.