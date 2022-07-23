Flow of Costs in Process Costing focuses on the same manufacturing costs as job order costing—direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead—but the costs are accumulated by departments rather than by individual jobs. This approach fits continuous or high-volume production because each department, such as baking, frosting, or packaging, tracks its own costs for the work performed there.

As production moves through the process, costs are assigned to Work in Process for each department and then transferred from one department to the next. The costs from an earlier department do not disappear; they become transferred-in costs in the next department and continue moving until units reach finished goods inventory. This creates a clear cost flow from raw materials to work in process, then to finished goods, and finally to cost of goods sold.

In process costing, cost assignment is typically done at the end of a period, not by individual job. A key idea is that assigned costs are not yet recognized as expense when they enter work in process or finished goods; recognition occurs when the goods are sold and become cost of goods sold.