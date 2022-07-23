- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Flow of Costs in Process Costing: Videos & Practice Problems
Flow of Costs in Process Costing focuses on the same manufacturing costs as job order costing—direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead—but the costs are accumulated by departments rather than by individual jobs. This approach fits continuous or high-volume production because each department, such as baking, frosting, or packaging, tracks its own costs for the work performed there.
As production moves through the process, costs are assigned to Work in Process for each department and then transferred from one department to the next. The costs from an earlier department do not disappear; they become transferred-in costs in the next department and continue moving until units reach finished goods inventory. This creates a clear cost flow from raw materials to work in process, then to finished goods, and finally to cost of goods sold.
In process costing, cost assignment is typically done at the end of a period, not by individual job. A key idea is that assigned costs are not yet recognized as expense when they enter work in process or finished goods; recognition occurs when the goods are sold and become cost of goods sold.
Flow of Costs in Process Costing
Flow of Costs in Process Costing
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The main difference between job order costing and process costing lies in how costs are assigned. In job order costing, direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead are assigned to specific jobs or batches, such as a particular cake order. Each job accumulates its own costs separately. In contrast, process costing assigns these same costs to departments or processes rather than individual jobs. For example, costs are tracked by departments like baking, frosting, and packaging. This method is more efficient for continuous, high-volume production where many identical or similar units are produced. Instead of tracking costs for thousands of individual jobs, process costing accumulates costs by department and averages them over all units processed during the period.
In process costing, costs flow sequentially through departments as products move through the production process. Each department accumulates its own direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead costs. When production in one department is complete, the total costs incurred are transferred to the next department as part of its beginning work in process inventory. This transfer continues until the product reaches the final department, after which the accumulated costs move into finished goods inventory. Finally, when the goods are sold, the costs are recognized as cost of goods sold. Importantly, transferred costs do not disappear; they become part of the receiving department's total product cost, ensuring accurate tracking of all production expenses.
Process costing is more scalable than job order costing because it tracks costs by department rather than by individual jobs. In job order costing, each job requires separate tracking of direct materials, labor, and overhead, which can become overwhelming when dealing with hundreds or thousands of jobs. Process costing simplifies this by accumulating costs for entire departments, regardless of how many units or products are processed. This reduces the complexity of cost tracking, making it manageable for high-volume, continuous production environments. For example, instead of managing thousands of cost records, a company only needs to manage cost records for each department, which is much more efficient.
In process costing, costs are assigned at the end of the accounting period. Departments accumulate direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead costs throughout the period, and these costs are totaled and assigned to units produced during that time. However, cost recognition occurs later, when the finished goods are sold. This means that while costs are tracked and assigned to work in process and finished goods inventories during production, they are not recognized as expenses until the sale happens. This aligns with the matching principle in accounting, ensuring costs are matched with the revenues they help generate.
Transferred-in costs are the costs of products that have been completed in a prior department and moved to the next department for further processing. In process costing, these transferred-in costs become part of the receiving department's total product cost. The receiving department adds its own direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead costs to the transferred-in costs. This combined total represents the full cost of production for the units in that department. This ensures that all costs incurred throughout the production process are captured and assigned to the final product accurately.