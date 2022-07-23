Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Fixed, Mixed, and Variable Costs
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Fixed, Mixed, and Variable Costs: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Fixed, Mixed, and Variable Costs
Video duration:5m
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0
Example
Fixed, Mixed, and Variable Costs
Video duration:1m
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0
Problem
An employee at Bigtech Co. is paid an annual salary but also receives a commission for every item they produce. This employee’s compensation is what type of cost to Bigtech Co?
A
Fixed
B
Variable
C
Mixed
D
Stepwise
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0
Problem
A restaurant learns from their landlord that their rent will be increasing at the start of the year. This means that their rent is...
A
No longer a fixed cost, because the rent has changed once, and could change again in the future.
B
No longer a fixed cost, because the rent will change if the company’s activity level changes.
C
Still a fixed cost, because the rent is guaranteed to remain unchanged during the year.
D
Still a fixed cost, because the rent will not change if the company’s activity level changes.
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