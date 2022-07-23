Activity Cost Pools and Cost Drivers focuses on activity-based costing, a more precise way to assign manufacturing overhead by tracing costs to activities rather than using a single plant-wide rate or departmental rates. An activity is a procedure required during production, and overhead is separated into cost pools built around those activities, such as setups, sewing, packaging machine usage, or quality inspections.

Each cost pool is supported by one or more cost drivers, which are the factors that cause the activity’s costs to increase or decrease. Managers group overhead costs based on the driver that best explains the activity, helping them connect costs to what actually happens in production. Typical matches include storage costs and warehouse labor wages with material handling, setup of tools and fixtures and machine calibration with setup costs, and quality check inspector salaries and scrap costs with quality inspection. Related facility-type items such as rent, insurance, repairs, and security are treated as an occupancy cost pool.