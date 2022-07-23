- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Activity Cost Pools and Cost Drivers: Videos & Practice Problems
Activity Cost Pools and Cost Drivers focuses on activity-based costing, a more precise way to assign manufacturing overhead by tracing costs to activities rather than using a single plant-wide rate or departmental rates. An activity is a procedure required during production, and overhead is separated into cost pools built around those activities, such as setups, sewing, packaging machine usage, or quality inspections.
Each cost pool is supported by one or more cost drivers, which are the factors that cause the activity’s costs to increase or decrease. Managers group overhead costs based on the driver that best explains the activity, helping them connect costs to what actually happens in production. Typical matches include storage costs and warehouse labor wages with material handling, setup of tools and fixtures and machine calibration with setup costs, and quality check inspector salaries and scrap costs with quality inspection. Related facility-type items such as rent, insurance, repairs, and security are treated as an occupancy cost pool.
Activity Cost Pools and Cost Drivers
Activity Cost Pools and Cost Drivers
Which cost pool includes rent, insurance, repairs, and security costs related to a building?
Factory construction costs
Building depreciation costs
Occupancy costs
Renovation costs