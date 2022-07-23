- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Budgeted Income Statement: Videos & Practice Problems
A Budgeted Income Statement estimates the income a company expects to earn if it follows the master budget. It mirrors a regular income statement for each period being analyzed and helps compare planned results with actual performance. The statement is built from other budget schedules, especially the sales budget, operating expenses budget, and cash budget.
To prepare it, begin with budgeted sales revenue from the sales budget. Then compute cost of goods sold using \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} = \text{Units Sold} \times \text{Unit Product Cost} \) . The unit product cost comes from the finished goods inventory information. Subtract cost of goods sold from sales revenue to get gross profit, then subtract operating expenses to find net operating income.
The final step is to subtract interest expense from the cash budget to arrive at net income. Only interest expense is included here, not debt repayments, because the focus is on the cost of operating and financing the business rather than paying back principal.
Budgeted Income Statement
Budgeted Income Statement
A furniture maker has set the following expected operating data for the month of May:
Calculate the Budgeted Gross Profit and Budgeted Net Income at the end of May?
Budgeted Gross Profit = \(20,160; Budgeted Net Income = \)7,840
Budgeted Gross Profit = \(25,920; Budgeted Net Income = \)5,760
Budgeted Gross Profit = \(28,350; Budgeted Net Income = \)6,300
Budgeted Gross Profit = \(22,050; Budgeted Net Income = \)9,730