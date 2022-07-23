A Budgeted Income Statement estimates the income a company expects to earn if it follows the master budget. It mirrors a regular income statement for each period being analyzed and helps compare planned results with actual performance. The statement is built from other budget schedules, especially the sales budget, operating expenses budget, and cash budget.

To prepare it, begin with budgeted sales revenue from the sales budget. Then compute cost of goods sold using \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} = \text{Units Sold} \times \text{Unit Product Cost} \) . The unit product cost comes from the finished goods inventory information. Subtract cost of goods sold from sales revenue to get gross profit, then subtract operating expenses to find net operating income.

The final step is to subtract interest expense from the cash budget to arrive at net income. Only interest expense is included here, not debt repayments, because the focus is on the cost of operating and financing the business rather than paying back principal.