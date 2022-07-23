Sensitivity Analysis in CVP analysis examines how changes in key assumptions affect a business’s results, especially the break-even point. The main inputs considered are sales price, variable cost, and fixed cost. When sales price changes, managers must recalculate both the contribution margin per unit and the contribution margin ratio, because contribution margin is based on sales price minus variable cost.

The core relationships are \(CM\\ \text{per unit}=\text{sales price per unit}-\text{variable cost per unit}\) , \(CM\\ \text{ratio}=\frac{CM\\ \text{per unit}}{\text{sales price}}\) , and \(\text{break-even point in units}=\frac{\text{fixed cost}}{CM\\ \text{per unit}}\) .

The pattern is consistent: if sales price rises, break-even units fall; if sales price falls, break-even units rise. If variable cost rises, contribution margin shrinks and break-even units increase; if variable cost falls, break-even units decrease. A change in fixed cost is the simplest case because it affects only the break-even point, not contribution margin.