- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Sensitivity Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Sensitivity Analysis in CVP analysis examines how changes in key assumptions affect a business’s results, especially the break-even point. The main inputs considered are sales price, variable cost, and fixed cost. When sales price changes, managers must recalculate both the contribution margin per unit and the contribution margin ratio, because contribution margin is based on sales price minus variable cost.
The core relationships are \(CM\\ \text{per unit}=\text{sales price per unit}-\text{variable cost per unit}\) , \(CM\\ \text{ratio}=\frac{CM\\ \text{per unit}}{\text{sales price}}\) , and \(\text{break-even point in units}=\frac{\text{fixed cost}}{CM\\ \text{per unit}}\) .
The pattern is consistent: if sales price rises, break-even units fall; if sales price falls, break-even units rise. If variable cost rises, contribution margin shrinks and break-even units increase; if variable cost falls, break-even units decrease. A change in fixed cost is the simplest case because it affects only the break-even point, not contribution margin.
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Whenever a business lowers their sales price, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point.
The same as the original break-even point.
Lower than the original break-even point.
Fill in the blanks. D- Education is a private school that has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. If their tuition is \$10,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________ and, if they raised their tuition to \$15,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________.
200 students; 200 students.
400 students; 200 students.
200 students; 100 students.
100 students; 50 students.
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Whenever a business’ variable costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point
The same as the original break-even point
Lower than the original break-even point
Fill in the blank. D- Education has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. Their tuition is \$10,000 per year. If their variable costs increased to \$7,500 per student, their breakeven point would be ____________.
100 students
200 students
400 students
800 students
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Whenever a business’ fixed costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point.
The same as the original break-even point.
Lower than the original break-even point.
Fill in the blanks. Super Sweet Candy produces licorice at the costs given in the table. Their break-even point is ____________ and would change to ____________ if their fixed costs rose to \(15,000.
5,000 units; 7,500 units.
5,000 units; 10,000 units.
10,000 units; 7,500 units.
10,000 units; 10,000 units.