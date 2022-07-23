The statement of cash flows provides crucial insights into a company's financial health, particularly through the cash flows from investing activities, which are directly related to long-term assets on the balance sheet. These activities encompass the purchase and sale of long-term assets, such as equipment, land, and investments. Cash inflows occur when a company sells its plant assets, including land, equipment, intangibles, or long-term investments, while cash outflows arise from purchasing these same types of assets.

Understanding the journal entries associated with these transactions is essential for accurately reporting investing cash flows. For instance, when a company sells equipment, the cash received from the sale represents the investing cash flow. If equipment was purchased for \$20,000 with accumulated depreciation of \$14,000 and sold for \$8,000, the cash flow from this transaction would be \$8,000. This amount is recorded as an inflow in the cash flow statement under investing activities.

In cases where the selling price is not provided, one might be given the gain or loss on the sale, along with the historical cost and accumulated depreciation. The journal entry for the sale must balance, which involves debiting accumulated depreciation and crediting the equipment account at its historical cost. If the total debits exceed the credits, the difference is recorded as a gain; conversely, if credits exceed debits, it results in a loss. For example, if the equipment is sold for \$4,000 instead of \$8,000, the cash inflow remains \$4,000, but the transaction would reflect a loss on the sale.

Additionally, the flow of transactions through the equipment account illustrates how purchases increase the account, while sales decrease it. Purchases of equipment are classified as investing outflows, while the sale of equipment removes its historical cost from the books but does not directly indicate the cash flow. The accumulated depreciation account, being a contra asset, has a credit balance and is affected by depreciation expense and the sale of assets. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for analyzing cash flows and accurately reporting them in financial statements.