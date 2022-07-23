Cost Behavior explains how costs change as business activity changes, and it is closely tied to a company’s cost structure, or the proportion of fixed costs, variable costs, and mixed costs. Understanding this pattern helps managers see why businesses in different industries make different pricing and operating decisions.

Fixed costs stay the same in total over a relevant range of activity, which often pushes firms to focus on filling unused capacity and adjusting prices when demand shifts. Variable costs change with activity, so managers must pay close attention to the cost of each product or service and may respond to lower demand by reducing those costs rather than cutting prices. In contrast, mixed costs contain both fixed and variable elements, placing them between these two extremes and requiring closer analysis to understand their effect on decisions.