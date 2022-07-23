Activity-based costing (ABC) offers a more precise approach to allocating overhead costs compared to plant-wide and departmental costing methods. By assigning costs based on actual activities, ABC reduces cost distortion, providing a clearer picture of the true cost of products. This enhanced accuracy supports better decision-making, such as determining whether to increase production or discontinue certain product lines. However, the ABC method is more complex and resource-intensive, requiring significant time and effort, especially when dealing with numerous products and activities. Additionally, ABC is not compliant with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), meaning companies must still use traditional costing methods for official financial reporting.

Despite its advantages, ABC is not flawless. Some costs are difficult to categorize into specific cost pools, and certain cost drivers may not strongly influence overhead allocation, leading to residual distortions. When comparing costing methods, plant-wide overhead allocation yielded unit costs of \$22 for pajamas and \$25 for slippers, while departmental costing slightly adjusted these to \$22.20 and \$24.24, respectively. This shift resulted in a significant total cost difference of \$20,000 when scaled by production volume, highlighting the impact of more detailed cost allocation.

Activity-based costing further refines these figures, producing unit costs of \$22.19 for pajamas and \$24.05 for slippers. When multiplied by production quantities, the total costs were \$2,219,000 for pajamas and \$481,000 for slippers. The difference between ABC and departmental costing was only about \$1,000, much smaller than the gap between plant-wide and departmental methods. This suggests that while ABC provides the most accurate costing, the incremental benefit over departmental costing may vary depending on the scale and complexity of production.

Ultimately, the choice of costing method depends on the company’s priorities, balancing the need for accuracy against the costs and effort involved. Managers may opt for ABC to enhance decision-making despite its challenges, but accountants must be proficient in all three methods—plant-wide, departmental, and activity-based costing—to support various business needs and comply with reporting standards.