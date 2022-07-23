- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 1m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 56m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget7m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
- Ch. 9 Flexible Budgets40m
- Ch. 14 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 15 Financial Statement Analysis5h 27m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis23m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
Fixed vs Flexible Budgets: Videos & Practice Problems
Fixed budget and flexible budget differ mainly in the activity level used to build the budget. A fixed budget is based on one predicted level of sales or production, so it works well only if actual activity matches that estimate. When actual activity differs, comparing actual results to a fixed budget becomes an “apples and oranges” comparison, which can distort performance evaluation and decision making.
A flexible budget solves this by restating expected revenue and costs at the actual level of activity. It uses the same basic structure as a fixed budget, but allows multiple activity levels or can be built directly for actual units sold. This makes it easier to judge what results should have been under the conditions that actually occurred. In Fixed vs Flexible Budgets, the key idea is that comparisons to actual results should rely on a flexible budget rather than a fixed budget.
Building a flexible budget depends on separating amounts into variable costs per unit and fixed costs that do not change within the relevant range. Revenue and variable costs are calculated with \( \text{Total} = \text{per-unit amount} \times \text{units} \) , and net operating income is sales minus total variable costs minus fixed costs.
Fixed vs Flexible Budgets
Fixed vs Flexible Budgets
Clio’s Calculators sells their basic calculator for \(25. Their budgeted manufacturing costs are:
At the end of the period, actual production was 5,000 units. What would be the Net Operating Income that Clio’s would report on a flexible budget?
- Direct materials: \)3 per unit
- Direct labor: \(10 per unit
- Variable manufacturing overhead: \)3 per unit
- Fixed manufacturing overhead: \$15,000
\$25,000
\$30,000
\$45,000
\$60,000
Downsides of Fixed Budgets
Which of the following is a significant concern when comparing a fixed budget to the actual results of a company?
The budgeted fixed costs differ from the actual fixed costs.
The budgeted variable costs differ from the actual variable costs.
The budgeted sales level differs from the actual sales level.
The budgeted income differs from the actual income.
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The main difference between a fixed budget and a flexible budget lies in how they handle activity levels. A fixed budget is based on a single predicted level of sales or production, meaning all costs and revenues are estimated for that one activity level. This works well only if actual activity matches the estimate. In contrast, a flexible budget allows for multiple activity levels. It recalculates expected revenues and costs based on the actual level of activity, making it more adaptable. This flexibility helps businesses compare actual results to what should have happened at the actual sales volume, avoiding misleading "apples and oranges" comparisons that can occur with fixed budgets.
A flexible budget is preferred when actual sales differ from budgeted sales because it adjusts the budgeted revenues and costs to the actual level of activity. Fixed budgets are based on one predicted sales volume, so comparing actual results to a fixed budget can be misleading if sales are higher or lower than expected. This is called an "apples and oranges" comparison. A flexible budget recalculates expected costs and revenues using the actual sales volume, allowing for an "apples to apples" comparison. This makes performance evaluation and decision-making more accurate and meaningful.
In a flexible budget, total sales and variable costs are calculated by multiplying the per-unit amount by the actual number of units sold. For example, if the sales price per unit is \(40 and 4,150 units are sold, total sales are calculated as , which equals \)166,000. Similarly, if direct materials cost \(10 per unit, the total direct materials cost is = \)41,500. This method applies to all variable costs, allowing the flexible budget to reflect costs accurately at different activity levels.
Fixed costs play a crucial role in building a flexible budget because they remain constant regardless of the activity level within the relevant range. When constructing a flexible budget, variable costs are adjusted based on the actual number of units sold, but fixed costs stay the same. This separation is essential because the flexible budget recalculates total costs as the sum of fixed costs plus variable costs, where variable costs are calculated as . Understanding which costs are fixed and which are variable ensures the flexible budget accurately reflects expected expenses at different activity levels.
A flexible budget improves performance evaluation by providing a more accurate basis for comparison between actual results and budgeted expectations. Since it adjusts revenues and costs to the actual level of activity, it eliminates the distortions caused by comparing actual results to a fixed budget based on a different activity level. This allows managers to see whether variances are due to changes in activity or operational efficiency. As a result, flexible budgets enable better decision-making and more meaningful analysis of how well the business performed under the actual conditions.