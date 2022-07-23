Fixed budget and flexible budget differ mainly in the activity level used to build the budget. A fixed budget is based on one predicted level of sales or production, so it works well only if actual activity matches that estimate. When actual activity differs, comparing actual results to a fixed budget becomes an “apples and oranges” comparison, which can distort performance evaluation and decision making.

A flexible budget solves this by restating expected revenue and costs at the actual level of activity. It uses the same basic structure as a fixed budget, but allows multiple activity levels or can be built directly for actual units sold. This makes it easier to judge what results should have been under the conditions that actually occurred. In Fixed vs Flexible Budgets, the key idea is that comparisons to actual results should rely on a flexible budget rather than a fixed budget.

Building a flexible budget depends on separating amounts into variable costs per unit and fixed costs that do not change within the relevant range. Revenue and variable costs are calculated with \( \text{Total} = \text{per-unit amount} \times \text{units} \) , and net operating income is sales minus total variable costs minus fixed costs.