Variable and Absorption Costing compares two ways to assign manufacturing costs to products. Under absorption costing, all manufacturing costs are included in product costs, including direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead. This approach is required for external financial statements under GAAP. In contrast, variable costing assigns only variable manufacturing costs to units produced.

The key difference is how fixed manufacturing overhead is treated. In absorption costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is part of inventory and product cost. In variable costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is treated as a period cost, meaning it is expensed in the period incurred rather than attached to goods. This makes variable costing useful for internal decision making because it separates costs that change with production from costs that remain the same regardless of output.