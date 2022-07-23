- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Variable and Absorption Costing: Videos & Practice Problems
Variable and Absorption Costing compares two ways to assign manufacturing costs to products. Under absorption costing, all manufacturing costs are included in product costs, including direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead. This approach is required for external financial statements under GAAP. In contrast, variable costing assigns only variable manufacturing costs to units produced.
The key difference is how fixed manufacturing overhead is treated. In absorption costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is part of inventory and product cost. In variable costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is treated as a period cost, meaning it is expensed in the period incurred rather than attached to goods. This makes variable costing useful for internal decision making because it separates costs that change with production from costs that remain the same regardless of output.
Absorption and Variable Costing
Absorption and Variable Costing
What costs are included in product costs under absorption costing?
Direct materials and direct labor
Direct materials, direct labor, and variable manufacturing overhead
Direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead
Direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, fixed manufacturing overhead, and external costs
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The main difference between variable costing and absorption costing lies in how fixed manufacturing overhead is treated. In absorption costing, all manufacturing costs, including fixed manufacturing overhead, are assigned to the product cost. This means fixed overhead is included in inventory and product costs. In contrast, variable costing assigns only variable manufacturing costs (direct materials, direct labor, and variable overhead) to products, while fixed manufacturing overhead is treated as a period cost and expensed in the period incurred. This distinction makes variable costing useful for internal decision-making because it separates costs that vary with production from those that do not.
Absorption costing is required for external financial reporting under GAAP because it complies with the matching principle, which states that all manufacturing costs should be matched with the revenues they help generate. By including both variable and fixed manufacturing overhead in product costs, absorption costing ensures that inventory values on the balance sheet reflect the full cost of production. This method provides a more comprehensive view of product costs for external stakeholders, such as investors and regulators, ensuring consistency and comparability in financial statements.
Variable costing helps managers make better business decisions by clearly separating variable costs from fixed costs. Since variable costs change with production volume, managers can analyze how costs behave as output changes. Fixed costs, which remain constant regardless of production levels, are treated as period expenses and not assigned to products. This separation allows managers to focus on contribution margin (sales minus variable costs) to evaluate profitability, pricing, and cost control more effectively. It also prevents fixed costs from distorting product cost information, which can happen under absorption costing.
Under absorption costing, product costs include all manufacturing costs: direct materials, direct labor, variable manufacturing overhead, and fixed manufacturing overhead. This means that costs such as raw materials, wages for production workers, costs that vary with production volume, and fixed costs like factory rent and janitorial salaries are all assigned to the products. These costs become part of inventory on the balance sheet until the products are sold, at which point they are expensed as cost of goods sold.
In variable costing, fixed manufacturing overhead costs are treated as period costs because they do not vary with production volume and must be incurred regardless of how many units are produced. Assigning these fixed costs to products can distort product cost information, especially when production levels fluctuate. By expensing fixed overhead in the period incurred, variable costing provides clearer insight into the actual variable cost of producing each unit, which is useful for internal decision-making, budgeting, and performance evaluation.