Risk Analysis examines how vulnerable profit is to changes in sales. A key measure is the margin of safety, which is the difference between expected sales and the break-even point. It shows how much sales can fall before a company begins operating at a loss. This can be expressed in units, dollars, or as a percentage using \( \frac{\text{Expected Sales} - \text{Break-even Sales}}{\text{Expected Sales}} \) . A larger margin of safety means more room for sales to decline without creating losses.

Another major measure is the operating leverage factor, which captures how strongly net operating income responds to a change in sales volume. It is calculated as \( \frac{\text{Contribution Margin}}{\text{Net Operating Income}} \) . Businesses with a higher proportion of fixed costs generally have higher operating leverage, making profits more sensitive to sales changes. This creates a trade-off: higher risk when sales fall, but faster profit growth when sales rise.