Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 8 The Master Budget
Direct Materials Budget
Ch. 8 The Master Budget
Direct Materials Budget: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Direct Materials Budget: Equation
Video duration:6m
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Concept
Direct Materials Budget: Document
Video duration:7m
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Example
Direct Materials Budget
Video duration:6m
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Problem
A furniture maker has set the following Total Units to Produce for the coming three months:
Each unit requires 2 boards of plywood that can be purchased for \$16 a piece. The inventory manager keeps a safety stock equivalent to 5% of the following month’s Total Units to Produce. Calculate the budgeted Total Direct Materials Cost in the month of May.
A
\$11,552
B
\$12,160
C
\$12,176
D
\$12,528
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