Departmental Overhead Rates assign manufacturing overhead using a separate rate for each production department rather than one plant-wide rate for the entire factory. This approach improves cost accuracy because each department can use the allocation base that best reflects how overhead is consumed, such as direct labor hours or machine hours. The basic departmental rate is calculated as \( \frac{\text{Departmental Overhead Cost}}{\text{Budgeted Activity Base}} \) .

After each department’s rate is computed, overhead is applied to products or jobs based only on the amount of that department’s chosen activity base they use. The total overhead applied is then combined with direct materials and direct labor to determine unit product cost. Compared with a plant-wide overhead rate, departmental rates are more specific because they recognize that products spend different amounts of time in different departments and may use different cost drivers, leading to more precise product costing and less misallocation of overhead.