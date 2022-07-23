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Open Question
Turkey Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information: 1. Since the previous year:the cash account increased by \$35,000, land increased by \$40,000, Equipment decreased by \$15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by \$6,000, Retained Earnings increased by \$340,000, and Bonds Payable increased by \(100,000, 2. Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled \)16,000. 3. Equipment with a purchase price of \$15,000 was sold for a \(2,000 gain. 4. Turkey loaned \)24,000 to Potatoes Company signing a long-term note receivable. 5. Net income was \(420,000. 6. Turkey issued 100,000 shares of \)5 par value common stock. The additional paid-in capital from this transaction was \$300,000. What is Turkey Company's net cash flow from financing activities?
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