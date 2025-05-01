Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis
Sales Mix
Multiple Choice
James’ Jumphouses has two types of bounce-houses: a fairy castle and a sci-fi spaceship. Both versions are available for \$50 per hour, but the fairy castle costs \$20 per hour in variable cost and the spaceship costs \$30 per hour. If James has \$10,000 in fixed costs, and has a sales mix of 50% fairy castle and 50% sci-fi spaceship, calculate their break-even point in total units (do not calculate separate break-even points for each product).
A
800 hours
B
400 hours
C
200 hours
D
100 hours
0 Comments
Related Videos
0