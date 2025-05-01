James’ Jumphouses has two types of bounce-houses: a fairy castle and a sci-fi spaceship. Both versions are available for \$50 per hour, but the fairy castle costs \$20 per hour in variable cost and the spaceship costs \$30 per hour. If James has \$10,000 in fixed costs, and has a sales mix of 50% fairy castle and 50% sci-fi spaceship, calculate their break-even point in total units (do not calculate separate break-even points for each product).