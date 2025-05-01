Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 8 The Master Budget
Operating Expenses Budget
Multiple Choice
A furniture maker has set the following budgeted Unit Sales for the coming three months:
The variable operating expense is \$2.50 per unit with fixed monthly operating expenses of \$1,000 for rent, \$3,500 for staff salaries, and \$1,200 for depreciation. Calculate the operating expense budget for the month of May.
A
6,200
B
7,350
C
7,810
D
1,150
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