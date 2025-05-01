A manager is evaluating the cost of producing a loaf of bread. Which of the following should he consider an indirect cost of bread production?
Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Direct and Indirect Costs
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
The table below gives the costs of producing a wooden desk. What is the total direct cost?
Multiple Choice
Imagine that a bakery had planned to produce 3,000 bagels in the coming week. During the week, they receive a catering order for an additional 300 bagels, and they would like to estimate the cost per bagel of completing this order. The bakery assumes that if they produce additional bagels their overhead costs will not change. Which of the following would best estimate the cost of each additional bagel produced by the bakery?
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