Multiple Choice
Baby Seater Co. has partially completed 8,000 units in ending work in process inventory. Each unit is 70% complete with conversion costs evenly incurred throughout the process. Calculate for the equivalent units of conversion costs.
Costs incurred during the period + cost of the ending work in process inventory
Cost of the beginning work in process inventory + cost of ending work in process inventory
Cost of units transferred out + cost of beginning work in process inventory
Costs incurred during the period + cost of the beginning work in process inventory