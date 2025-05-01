Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 4 Cost Behavior
Relevant Range
Multiple Choice
AI Megacomputer Co. negotiates a deal with the local utility company to provide them with 1 million kWh per month. Their contract stipulates that if AI Megacomputer Co. uses more than 1 million kWh in a month they will pay a variable rate of \$0.30 per kWh. How many relevant ranges does AI Megacomputer Co. have in measuring their electricity use, and why?
A
One: A single contract specifies all the business’ costs, so there is only one relevant range.
B
One: Since the rate is \$0.30 per kWh, it is irrelevant whether they pay for some of this cost in advance.
C
Two: Since the cost is fixed below 1 million kWh and variable above 1 million kWh there are 2 relevant ranges.
D
Three: AI Megacomputer Co. has a relevant range when they use no power, another when they use 0-1 million kWh and a third when they use more than 1 million kWh.
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