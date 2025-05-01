MoneyCo had sales revenue and net income during the current year of \$100,000 and \$60,000, respectively. The total amount of stockholders' equity was \$600,000. The cash flow statement indicated that cash flows from operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities, were \$20,000, (\$30,000), and \$60,000. The company also paid dividends of \$10,000. What is MoneyCo's quality of earnings ratio?