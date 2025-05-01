Multiple Choice
An employee at Bigtech Co. is paid an annual salary but also receives a commission for every item they produce. This employee’s compensation is what type of cost to Bigtech Co?
No longer a fixed cost, because the rent has changed once, and could change again in the future.
No longer a fixed cost, because the rent will change if the company’s activity level changes.
Still a fixed cost, because the rent is guaranteed to remain unchanged during the year.
Still a fixed cost, because the rent will not change if the company’s activity level changes.