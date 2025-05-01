Elaborate Electrical replaced 200 fuse boxes this year and charged \$3,000 for each fuse box changed. Their flexible budget gives budgeted direct labor costs of \$950 per fuse box, budgeted direct material costs of \$750 per fuse box, and budgeted variable manufacturing overhead of \$300 per fuse box. Their budgeted total fixed overhead costs are \$40,000. Their actual net operating income is \$170,000. Calculate the variance in their net operating income, and report if this variance is favorable or unfavorable.