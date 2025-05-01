A surgeon is providing care for a 75-year-old patient suffering from Type II diabetes with a non-healing, infected laceration on his leg. Their leg is covered with thick, leathery, black tissue and some yellowish discharge. What might be a reasonable course of action by the surgeon in the initial treatment of the patient?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.3 Integumentary System
Integumentary System: Vocabulary
Multiple Choice
Define paronychia.
A
Condition affecting tissue around or beside an eye.
B
Condition affecting tissue around or beside a nail.
C
Condition affecting tissue around or beside a lip.
D
Condition affecting tissue around or beside a tooth.
1
Step 1: Break down the term 'paronychia' into its components to understand its meaning. The prefix 'par-' means 'around' or 'beside,' and the root 'onych' refers to 'nail.' The suffix '-ia' indicates a condition.
Step 2: Combine the meanings of the parts: 'par-' (around) + 'onych' (nail) + '-ia' (condition) to interpret 'paronychia' as a condition around or beside the nail.
Step 3: Recognize that 'paronychia' is a medical term describing an infection or inflammation of the tissue surrounding the nail, not the eye, lip, or tooth.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct definition is 'Condition affecting tissue around or beside a nail,' distinguishing it from other similar-sounding conditions related to different body parts.
Step 5: Understand that this term is commonly used in clinical settings to describe infections such as bacterial or fungal infections near the fingernails or toenails.
