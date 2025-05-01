A surgeon is providing care for a 75-year-old patient suffering from Type II diabetes with a non-healing, infected laceration on his leg. Their leg is covered with thick, leathery, black tissue and some yellowish discharge. What might be a reasonable course of action by the surgeon in the initial treatment of the patient?
Ch.3 Integumentary System
Integumentary System: Vocabulary
Multiple Choice
Which type of medication would be best in treating and curing scabies?
A
Antifungal
B
Antibiotic
C
Antiseptic
D
Antiparasitic
E
Antipruritic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the condition being treated. Scabies is a skin infestation caused by a parasitic mite called Sarcoptes scabiei, which burrows into the skin.
Step 2: Identify the type of medication needed. Since scabies is caused by a parasite, the medication should target parasites specifically.
Step 3: Review the medication options: Antifungal medications treat fungal infections, antibiotics treat bacterial infections, antiseptics prevent infection by killing or inhibiting microorganisms on the skin, antiparasitic medications target parasites, and antipruritics relieve itching.
Step 4: Determine which medication type directly targets the cause of scabies. Since scabies is caused by a parasite, antiparasitic medications are the most appropriate choice to treat and cure the infestation.
Step 5: Recognize that while antipruritics may relieve itching symptoms, they do not eliminate the parasite, so they are not the best choice for curing scabies.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
