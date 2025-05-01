Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.2 Body Structure
Body Cavities
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect about the body cavities?
A
The pleural cavity contains the heart.
B
The organs of the central nervous system are in the dorsal cavities.
C
Stomach and intestines are inside the abdominal cavity
D
Thoracic cavity contains pleural and pericardial cavities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of body cavities. Body cavities are spaces within the body that house and protect internal organs. Major body cavities include the dorsal cavity and the ventral cavity.
Step 2: Identify the dorsal cavity, which includes the cranial cavity (housing the brain) and the spinal cavity (housing the spinal cord). These cavities protect the central nervous system.
Step 3: Recognize the ventral cavity, which is subdivided into the thoracic cavity and the abdominopelvic cavity. The thoracic cavity contains the pleural cavities (each surrounding a lung) and the pericardial cavity (surrounding the heart).
Step 4: Note that the pleural cavity specifically contains the lungs, not the heart. The heart is located in the pericardial cavity, which is part of the thoracic cavity but separate from the pleural cavities.
Step 5: Confirm that the abdominal cavity contains organs such as the stomach and intestines, which are part of the abdominopelvic cavity.
