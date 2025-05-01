Multiple Choice
Which body plane divides the body into the anterior and posterior portions? (Hint: Remember the meaning of the prefixes ante- and post-.)
The diaphragm is inferior to the stomach.
The thumb is proximal to the knee.
The nose is posterior to the ears.
The eyes are medial to the ears.
In relation to each other, the foot is _________ to the heart, and the hips are _________ to the heart.
Which of the following body planes divides the body into superior and inferior portions?