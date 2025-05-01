Multiple Choice
Use the given terms to label the anatomical features in the diagram below.
The tonsils in the pharynx help to keep pathogens from entering through food or air.
The inside of the trachea is lined by the mucous membrane which can trap inhaled particles.
Bronchioles and alveoli are tightly encased in capillaries to facilitate gas exchange.
The pleural membrane around the lungs is a double-walled fluid-filled membrane.
