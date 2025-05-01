Use the given terms to label the anatomical features in the diagram below.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the anatomical features based on their location in the sagittal section of the head and neck. For example, the paranasal sinuses (g) are located in the upper nasal cavity area.
Step 2: Match the labeled points to the terms by their anatomical position. The soft palate (e) is the soft tissue at the back of the roof of the mouth, above the tongue.
Step 3: Recognize the tonsils by their specific locations: lingual tonsils (a) are at the base of the tongue, palatine tonsils (h) are located on the sides of the throat, and pharyngeal tonsils (c) are in the nasopharynx.
Step 4: Identify the glottis (b) as the opening between the vocal cords in the larynx, and the epiglottis (f) as the flap of cartilage that covers the glottis during swallowing.
Step 5: Locate the thyroid cartilage (d) as the large cartilage structure in the front of the larynx, often referred to as the Adam's apple.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Respiration Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno