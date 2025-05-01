Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.6 Nervous System
Overview of Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the nervous system is correct?
A
The peripheral nervous system (PNS) consists of most of the nervous tissue outside CNS.
B
Neuroglia are responsible for conducting electrical signals in the nervous system.
C
Axons are insulated by myelin, a protein-rich substance.
D
The brain is responsible for storing and recalling memories, not the mind.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of the nervous system. The nervous system is divided into the Central Nervous System (CNS) and the Peripheral Nervous System (PNS). The CNS includes the brain and spinal cord, while the PNS consists of all nervous tissue outside the CNS.
Step 2: Clarify the role of neuroglia. Neuroglia, or glial cells, provide support, protection, and nutrition to neurons but do not conduct electrical signals. Neurons are the cells responsible for conducting electrical impulses.
Step 3: Examine the composition and function of myelin. Myelin is a fatty substance, not primarily protein-rich, that insulates axons to speed up electrical signal transmission along neurons.
Step 4: Differentiate between the brain and the mind. The brain is the physical organ responsible for functions such as storing and recalling memories. The mind refers to the abstract aspects of consciousness and thought processes, which are functions attributed to the brain's activity.
Step 5: Evaluate each statement based on these clarifications to determine which is correct, focusing on accurate definitions and functions within the nervous system.
