Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.6 Nervous System
Central Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Identify each of the following statements as either true (T) or false (F).
a) ____ Cerebrum is the largest and most superior part of the brain and controls planning and decision making.
b) ____ The top part of the spinal cord is protected by cranial bones while the rest is encased in the spinal cavity.
c) ____ Tracts are an essential CNS component and help with the transfer of information between different parts.
d) ____ The occipital lobe is located inside diencephalon and lies superior and posterior to the cerebellum.
A
a) T
b) F
c) F
d) T
B
a) T
b) F
c) T
d) F
C
a) F
b) T
c) F
d) T
D
a) F
b) T
c) T
d) F
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy and functions of the cerebrum. The cerebrum is indeed the largest and most superior part of the brain, responsible for higher brain functions such as planning and decision making. Therefore, statement (a) is true.
Step 2: Analyze the protection of the spinal cord. The spinal cord is protected by vertebrae, not cranial bones. Cranial bones protect the brain, while the spinal cord is encased in the spinal cavity formed by vertebrae. Hence, statement (b) is false.
Step 3: Define 'tracts' in the central nervous system (CNS). Tracts are bundles of nerve fibers (axons) within the CNS that transmit information between different parts of the brain and spinal cord. This means statement (c) is true.
Step 4: Locate the occipital lobe and diencephalon. The occipital lobe is part of the cerebrum and is located posteriorly on the brain's surface, not inside the diencephalon. The diencephalon lies deep within the brain, superior to the brainstem. Therefore, statement (d) is false.
Step 5: Summarize the truth values: (a) True, (b) False, (c) True, (d) False, based on the anatomical and functional clarifications above.
