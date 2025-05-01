Identify each of the following statements as either true (T) or false (F).

a) ____ Cerebrum is the largest and most superior part of the brain and controls planning and decision making.

b) ____ The top part of the spinal cord is protected by cranial bones while the rest is encased in the spinal cavity.

c) ____ Tracts are an essential CNS component and help with the transfer of information between different parts.

d) ____ The occipital lobe is located inside diencephalon and lies superior and posterior to the cerebellum.