Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a potential risk of an autologous transfusion?
Matching white blood cell antigens between two siblings.
An autograft by the patient.
A significant difference in human leukocyte antigens between the recipient and donor.
The donor and recipient are not directly related.
An uncommonly life-threatening side effect with improper use of statins is rhabdomyolysis. Which of the following is a good description of this side effect?