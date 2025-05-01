Multiple Choice
Which of the following factors is the most likely to increase the risk of graft vs host disease (GHVD)?
The development of a hemolytic disease because if incompatibility.
Inadvertent reinfusion of bacterial and other microbial contaminants.
Development of GVHD between the donor's blood and the recipient.
Acquiring of a new infectious disease from the donor.
Master Pathology Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Which of the following factors is the most likely to increase the risk of graft vs host disease (GHVD)?
An uncommonly life-threatening side effect with improper use of statins is rhabdomyolysis. Which of the following is a good description of this side effect?