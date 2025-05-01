Myolipoma is a rare and benign tumor that is most commonly found in the abdominal cavity. Which of the following is the correct description of this medical term?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology
Suffixes
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The word root “fibr” refers to fibers and is used to explain fibrous and connective tissues in the body. Which of the following medical terms is appropriate for a condition that includes chronic muscle pain as the main symptom?
A
Myalgia
B
Fibroblastoma
C
Fibromyalgia
D
Fibroadenoma
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of the word root “fibr.” It refers to fibers, particularly fibrous and connective tissues in the body.
Step 2: Analyze each medical term option by breaking down their components: 'Myalgia' means muscle pain ('my' = muscle, 'algia' = pain), 'Fibroblastoma' refers to a tumor involving fibroblasts (cells that produce fibers), 'Fibroadenoma' is a benign tumor involving fibrous and glandular tissue, and 'Fibromyalgia' combines 'fibr' (fibers), 'my' (muscle), and 'algia' (pain).
Step 3: Identify the term that specifically relates to chronic muscle pain. Since 'Fibromyalgia' includes 'fibr' (fibers), 'my' (muscle), and 'algia' (pain), it directly describes a condition involving fibrous tissues and muscle pain.
Step 4: Confirm that 'Fibromyalgia' is the appropriate term for a condition characterized by chronic muscle pain, as opposed to tumors or general muscle pain without the fibrous tissue component.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Fibromyalgia' is the correct medical term for a condition with chronic muscle pain as the main symptom, based on the analysis of word roots and suffixes.
Watch next
Master General Use Suffixes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Write a medical term for a medical specialization that studies treatment of conditions related to the digestive system. Hint: Use the combining forms for stomach and the small intestine.
1
views
Multiple Choice
The human heart is surrounded by pericardium, a double-walled fluid-filled sac. Tuberculosis can cause pericardial effusion, a condition in which excess fluid collects in the pericardium. Write the name of the procedure that involves the use of a syringe to drain excess fluid from the pericardium.
1
views