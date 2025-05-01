The human heart is surrounded by pericardium, a double-walled fluid-filled sac. Tuberculosis can cause pericardial effusion, a condition in which excess fluid collects in the pericardium. Write the name of the procedure that involves the use of a syringe to drain excess fluid from the pericardium.
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Write a medical term for a medical specialization that studies treatment of conditions related to the digestive system. Hint: Use the combining forms for stomach and the small intestine.
Gastronomy
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenterology
Enterology
Watch next
Master General Use Suffixes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
The word root “fibr” refers to fibers and is used to explain fibrous and connective tissues in the body. Which of the following medical terms is appropriate for a condition that includes chronic muscle pain as the main symptom?
Myolipoma is a rare and benign tumor that is most commonly found in the abdominal cavity. Which of the following is the correct description of this medical term?
The human heart is surrounded by pericardium, a double-walled fluid-filled sac. Tuberculosis can cause pericardial effusion, a condition in which excess fluid collects in the pericardium. Write the name of the procedure that involves the use of a syringe to drain excess fluid from the pericardium.