Ch.4 Skeletal System
Skeletal System: Word Building
Multiple Choice
Define the following:
1) Olecranon bursitis:
2) Polydactylism:
A
1) Olecranon bursitis: inflammation of the olecranon (tip of the ulna).
2) Polydactylism: fusion of two or more fingers or toes.
B
1) Olecranon bursitis: infection of the elbow joint.
2) Polydactylism: congenital absence of fingers or toes.
C
1) Olecranon bursitis: inflammation of the bursa of the elbow.
2) Polydactylism: condition of having too many fingers or toes.
D
1) Olecranon bursitis: degenerative arthritis of the elbow bursa.
2) Polydactylism: condition of unusually long fingers or toes.
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Olecranon bursitis' by breaking it down into its components: 'Olecranon' refers to the bony prominence of the ulna at the elbow, and 'bursitis' means inflammation of a bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction between tissues.
Step 2: Recognize that olecranon bursitis specifically means inflammation of the bursa located over the olecranon, not the bone itself or the joint, nor an infection or degenerative arthritis.
Step 3: For 'Polydactylism,' analyze the prefix 'poly-' meaning 'many' and the root 'dactyl' meaning 'fingers or toes.' This indicates a condition involving an abnormal number of digits.
Step 4: Understand that polydactylism refers to having extra fingers or toes, rather than fusion (which is syndactyly), absence (which is ectrodactyly), or unusually long digits (which is macrodactyly).
Step 5: Summarize the correct definitions: Olecranon bursitis is inflammation of the bursa at the elbow, and polydactylism is the condition of having more than the usual number of fingers or toes.
