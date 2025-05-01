Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.5 Muscular System
Overview of Muscular System
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs has muscles which are on the same side of the body?
A
Rectus femoris & biceps femoris.
B
Rectus femoris & pectoralis major.
C
Biceps brachii & triceps brachii.
D
Tibialis anterior & gastrocnemius.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical positions of each muscle mentioned in the pairs. Identify which side of the body (anterior/front or posterior/back) each muscle is located on.
Step 2: For the pair 'Rectus femoris & biceps femoris,' note that the rectus femoris is located on the anterior (front) thigh, while the biceps femoris is on the posterior (back) thigh. Therefore, they are on opposite sides of the body.
Step 3: For the pair 'Rectus femoris & pectoralis major,' recognize that both muscles are located on the anterior (front) side of the body — rectus femoris on the front thigh and pectoralis major on the chest.
Step 4: For the pair 'Biceps brachii & triceps brachii,' observe that the biceps brachii is on the anterior (front) side of the upper arm, while the triceps brachii is on the posterior (back) side of the upper arm, so they are on opposite sides.
Step 5: For the pair 'Tibialis anterior & gastrocnemius,' note that the tibialis anterior is on the anterior (front) of the lower leg, and the gastrocnemius is on the posterior (back) of the lower leg, meaning they are on opposite sides.
Watch next
Master Properties of Muscles Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
0