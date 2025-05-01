Which of the following terms best describes inflammation of nerves in the arm?
A
Brachioleiomyitis
B
Fasciitis
C
Brachial neuritis
D
Neurotendinitis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the root words related to the problem. The question asks for inflammation of nerves in the arm. The key parts are 'nerves' and 'arm'.
Step 2: Understand the meaning of each term: 'Brachioleiomyitis' refers to inflammation of the smooth muscle ('leiomy') in the arm ('brachio'). 'Fasciitis' means inflammation of the fascia, a connective tissue layer. 'Brachial neuritis' combines 'brachial' (arm) and 'neuritis' (inflammation of nerves). 'Neurotendinitis' refers to inflammation of nerves and tendons.
Step 3: Focus on the term that specifically indicates inflammation of nerves in the arm. 'Neuritis' means inflammation of nerves, and 'brachial' refers to the arm region, so 'Brachial neuritis' directly matches the description.
Step 4: Confirm that other options do not fit the description: 'Brachioleiomyitis' involves muscle, not nerves; 'Fasciitis' involves fascia, not nerves; 'Neurotendinitis' involves tendons and nerves but not specifically the arm alone.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Brachial neuritis' best describes inflammation of nerves in the arm.
