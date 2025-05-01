Step 2: Understand the meaning of each term: 'Brachioleiomyitis' refers to inflammation of the smooth muscle ('leiomy') in the arm ('brachio'). 'Fasciitis' means inflammation of the fascia, a connective tissue layer. 'Brachial neuritis' combines 'brachial' (arm) and 'neuritis' (inflammation of nerves). 'Neurotendinitis' refers to inflammation of nerves and tendons.